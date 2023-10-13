Daft Punk share footage of the first time Pharrell Williams heard ‘Get Lucky’

Daft Punk have shared a video of the first time Pharrell Williams heard ‘Get Lucky’ – check out the footage below.

The French house duo have been releasing episodes of ‘Memory Tapes’, which spotlights the many collaborators of their final album ‘Random Access Memories‘. The album, which was released ten years ago, was reissued earlier this year.

In their latest episode, footage is shown of Pharrell hearing ‘Get Lucky’ and ‘Lose Yourself To Dance’ for the first time. ‘Get Lucky’ snagged Daft Punk their first number one hit in the UK. After initially coming into their studio to write and record ‘Get Lucky’ and ‘Lose Yourself To Dance’, Williams wouldn’t hear the songs in their final form until a full year later. The camera captures him bobbing his head in delight to the beat of ‘Get Lucky’, and tapping his knee to ‘Lose Yourself To Dance’.

Advertisement

“Wow,” he said. “That’s my only word. Wow, man.”

He continued: “Doing your record, putting out crazy material, that’s amazing,” he continued. “I’m so honoured and humbled to be part of that.”

Williams talked about what made the song so special: “It’s very arresting though, as soon as it comes on, it put my voice in the zone. I’m always overly critical of my own vocals and that felt great to me. Thank you.”

The episode also saw Williams open up about working with the French house pioneers, and how he originally met the pair.

Recently, the band announced they were releasing a ‘drumless’ edition of ‘Random Access Memories’. This second reissue of their Grammy-winning album will drop on November 17 – you can preorder it here (physical) and here (digital).

Advertisement

Daft Punk announced their split in 2021 after nearly 30 years of making music together. In an interview with BBC Radio 6 last August, member Thomas Bangalter explained he was “relieved” with how things ended.

“The question I ask more myself is why we did end it rather than how it could last for so long,” he said. “It’s a lot like a story or mini saga – sometimes there’s a TV show that has a special place in people’s hearts and it keeps that place, and it runs for one, two, three, four, five, sometimes 10 seasons.

“There’s a moment where it ends and I think it’s actually interesting to have this opportunity to start, have the middle and to end it… [I was] relieved and happy to look back and say: ‘OK, we didn’t mess it up too much.’”