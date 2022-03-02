Darren Hayes announces ‘Do You Remember?’ Australian tour dates

Darren Hayes has announced his first Australian tour in over a decade, slating a six-date run of shows for January and February of 2023.

The ‘Do You Remember?’ tour, announced today (March 2), will belatedly commemorate 25 years since Hayes rose to prominence as one half of pop duo Savage Garden. Across two studio albums, Hayes and instrumentalist Darren Jones achieved three Number One singles – the last of which, 1999’s ‘I Knew I Loved You’, was the last song by an Australian to top the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 years before the success of Gotye‘s ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’.

In addition to performing Savage Garden’s biggest hits, the ‘Do You Remember?’ tour will also see Hayes reportedly reunite with musicians that played in the duo’s touring band from 1996.

The tour also celebrates Hayes’ return to making music after a lengthy hiatus, with ‘Do You Remember?’ also serving as the title of a forthcoming single. It will mark Hayes’ second single for the year, following ‘Let’s Try Being In Love’ from January. Hayes has only made sporadic appearances since the release of his 2011 album ‘Secret Codes And Battleships’, including a duet with Cub Sport on the 2019 single ‘I Never Cried So Much In My Whole Life’.

In a press statement, Hayes expressed excitement at the prospect of returning to the live arena after a period of inactivity.

“After almost a decade out of the spotlight and all this time in lockdown, I found myself really missing the electric feeling that only a live audience can bring,” he said. “After 25 years in the music industry, I feel like we’ve grown up together. To sing these songs again, after all we’ve been through, is going to feel like a family reunion.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale next Thursday, March 10. Details for ticketing are available from the TEG Dainty website. View a full list of dates below:

Darren Hayes’ ‘Do You Remember?’ Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

31 – Perth, RAC Arena

FEBRUARY

4 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

7 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

8 – Newcastle, Entertainment Centre

11 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

12 – Gold Coast, Convention and Exhibition Centre