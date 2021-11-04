Daryl Braithwaite, Ian Moss, Kate Ceberano lead Sunset Sounds classic Aussie line-up

Daryl Braithwaite, Ian Moss and Kate Ceberano are among the classic Aussie artists revealed as part of the 2022 Sunset Sounds festival line-up.

The touring summer festival kicks off in the Yarra Valley at the idyllic Rochford Wines next Saturday February 26, with organisers announcing 12 acts of great industry tenure today (November 4) who will also perform at Mudgee in March and Wagga Wagga next November.

Also on the bill are Russell Morris, Richard Clapton, Ross Wilson, Thirsty Merc, Chocolate Starfish, Jack Jones and The Chantoozies. ABBA tribute act Bjorn Again will see out the day with a sunset performance.

In a press release, headliner Braithwaite enthused: “It is so thrilling to once again – after what seems like an eternity – share a stage at the Rochford Wines Sunset Sounds concert with Ian Moss, Kate Ceberano… It is going to be so good.”

Cebrano echoed the sentiment: “What an incredible feeling to bust outta the COVID gates with this mega line-up! I can’t wait to sing my proverbial ass off and be out in the sunshine amongst people and my peers. See ya soon!”

Tickets will be on sale on Wednesday November 10 at 9am local time. Full details of the festival can be found on the Sunset Sounds website.

The 2021 edition of Sunset Sounds begins later this month in the Hunter Valley before moving onto the Mornington Peninsula the following weekend.

That bill boasts Xavier Rudd, Pete Murray and Kasey Chambers in the headline spots, with the likes of Josh Pyke, Ben Lee and more also billed.