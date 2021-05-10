Dave Chappelle says he “used to buy weed” off Idris Elba

Comedian Dave Chappelle has appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he admitted he used to buy marijuana off Idris Elba back in the day.

The episode, which was made available last Saturday (May 8), saw Chappelle deep dive into topics like Elon Musk hosting SNL, gay rights, cancel culture and the current coronavirus pandemic. Listen to the episode below:

At one point during the three-hour podcast, Chappelle began talking about the importance of treating service people with kindness, as you’ll never know how their life will turn out. He then used the Avengers actor as an example.

“Idris Elba, the famous actor, used to be a security guard at [comedy club] Caroline’s… I used to buy weed from him,” he confessed.

Chappelle and Rogan also discussed the recent controversy surrounding Elon Musk hosting Saturday Night Live: “No one is woke enough,” Rogan said. “They can’t appreciate the fact that you’re dealing with one of the most brilliant men that’s ever lived.”

To which Chappelle responded with a story of meeting the Tesla CEO and teasing him “about being the richest man on earth”.

“He took it with good humour,” Chappelle added.

Just last month, Dave Chappelle announced he would be launching his own podcast, titled The Midnight Miracle. The show will feature fellow co-hosts Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey, and is set to comprise of sketches, impersonations, archival audio clips, guest interviews and conversations.

The show is said to “provide a glimpse into a very interesting season in the lives of the three hosts and their friends, and features guests from among the country’s most influential cultural icons”.

Chappelle spoke of The Midnight Miracle in a statement, saying making a podcast wasn’t the “obvious” next choice but it will give listeners “a look into how me and my friends process the world around us”.

“I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be,” he added.