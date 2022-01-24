Dear Seattle share new video for ‘Way Out’ alongside rescheduled tour dates

Sydney alternative rock band Dear Seattle have shared a music video for their most recent single, ‘Way Out’.

The video, released today (January 24), depicts the band performing the song live in a lounge room. The video was directed by Ollie Thorpe, with DZ Deathrays‘ Shane Parsons serving as the director of photography.

Watch the video for ‘Way Out’ below:

In a press statement, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Brae Fisher explained that the concept for the ‘Way Out’ video was to “to strip things right back to the core of Dear Seattle.”

“All we wanted was to play in a room together again,” he said. “It’s something we’ve missed for so long, and to be able to come together again like that was special, so we hope people can feel that with us.”

Dear Seattle initially released ‘Way Out’ in November 2021. It serves as the second single from their as-yet-untitled second studio album, which is expected for release later in 2022. Since the single’s release, the band have shared an acoustic version of the song and announced both national and regional tour dates to support the release.

Today, the band announced the rescheduled dates of the ‘Way Out’ tour, which will now begin on February 26 with a hometown performance at the Narrabeen RSL in the band’s native Northern Beaches of Sydney.

“Despite having the tour pulled out from us a second time the week of, we haven’t let it dampen our spirits,” Fisher said.

“If anything, it’s made us more eager to blow the head off it when these shows finally happen.”

View the full list of tour dates below.

Dear Seattle’s rescheduled ‘Way Out’ tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

26 – Narrabeen, Narrabeen RSL

MARCH

3 – Maroochydore, Eleven Dive Bar

4 – Brisbane, The Triffid

5 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

6 – Byron Bay, The Northern

10 – Geelong, Barwon Club

11 – Ballarat, Volta

12 – Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

13 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

17 – Adelaide, Fat Controller

25 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

26 – Newcastle, Newcastle Hotel

APRIL

7 – Canberra, UC Hub

8 – Ulladulla, Marlin Hotel

9 – Wollongong, UOW UniBar