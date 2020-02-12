Dee Snider backs the call for AC/DC to play Super Bowl halftime show

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has backed a petition for AC/DC to perform at next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Snider took to Twitter yesterday (February 11) to share a news piece concerning a Change.org petition being circulated on the matter.

C'MON PEOPLE IT'S TIME TO ROCK! AC/DC Super Bowl Half-Time Drive Gets Boost From Dee Snider: https://t.co/yvabJJLcJp — Dee Snider (@deesnider) February 11, 2020

His tweet comes only a few months after denouncing the news that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez would be performing at the 2020 Superbowl in a separate Twitter rant.

“Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game is completely ignored,” the singer tweeted last September.

“I guess we don’t shake our ass enough!!”

The singer followed up on his initial tweet today (February 12), responding to its negative reaction.

Snider, 64, tweeted that he was “being misrepresented as anti-[Shakira], [Jennifer Lopez], and other none [sic] rock acts.”

“I just want to see other great music (particularly hard, classic rock) represented,” he continued.

Thank you Kaydi! I'm being misrepresented as anti-@Shakira, @JLo and other none rock acts. I just want to see other great music (particularly hard, classic rock) represented as the @nfl @superbowl halftime show! #wewannarockSB2021 https://t.co/RE5qkw5k3v — Dee Snider (@deesnider) February 11, 2020

The petition was started by music fan Gina Di Lecce, in a bid to get some “real metal” to take the spotlight at the annual event.

The last rock band to perform at the Super Bowl was The Who in 2010, with the last few years seeing the show being headlined by Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga.

“Don’t get me wrong, all music artists have done a great job and should play the show, but we all need a turn,” Di Lecce reasoned in her Change.org statement.

“It’s time for some rock and roll! And who better than AC/DC to play?!”

Within just a few days, Di Lecce’s petition has amassed over 5,000 signatures.

While there remains no official word from AC/DC representatives, Australian broadcaster Eddie McGuire did claim on Melbourne’s Triple M Hot Breakfast show last month that AC/DC were preparing to release a new album in February or March of this year, with a tour in the works for later in the year.

Snider, meanwhile, was last in the news locally when he took on politician Clive Palmer in 2019 over unlicensed use of the Twisted Sister song ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ in an advertisement for the Palmer United Party.

Watch Twisted Sister’s video for ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ below: