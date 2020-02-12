News Music News

Dee Snider backs the call for AC/DC to play Super Bowl halftime show

The outspoken rocker shared his views on Twitter

Anna Rose
Dee Snider backs AC/DC petition
Dee Snider, CREDIT: Katja Ogrin/Getty Images

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has backed a petition for AC/DC to perform at next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Snider took to Twitter yesterday (February 11) to share a news piece concerning a Change.org petition being circulated on the matter.

Advertisement

His tweet comes only a few months after denouncing the news that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez would be performing at the 2020 Superbowl in a separate Twitter rant.

“Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game is completely ignored,” the singer tweeted last September.

“I guess we don’t shake our ass enough!!”

The singer followed up on his initial tweet today (February 12), responding to its negative reaction.

Snider, 64, tweeted that he was “being misrepresented as anti-[Shakira], [Jennifer Lopez], and other none [sic] rock acts.”

“I just want to see other great music (particularly hard, classic rock) represented,” he continued.

Advertisement

The petition was started by music fan Gina Di Lecce, in a bid to get some “real metal” to take the spotlight at the annual event.

The last rock band to perform at the Super Bowl was The Who in 2010, with the last few years seeing the show being headlined by Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga.

“Don’t get me wrong, all music artists have done a great job and should play the show, but we all need a turn,” Di Lecce reasoned in her Change.org statement.

“It’s time for some rock and roll! And who better than AC/DC to play?!”

Within just a few days, Di Lecce’s petition has amassed over 5,000 signatures.

While there remains no official word from AC/DC representatives, Australian broadcaster Eddie McGuire did claim on Melbourne’s Triple M Hot Breakfast show last month that AC/DC were preparing to release a new album in February or March of this year, with a tour in the works for later in the year.

Snider, meanwhile, was last in the news locally when he took on politician Clive Palmer in 2019 over unlicensed use of the Twisted Sister song ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ in an advertisement for the Palmer United Party.

Watch Twisted Sister’s video for ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ below:

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.