Delta Goodrem and Redgum’s John Schumann receive Australia Day Honours

Singer-songwriters Delta Goodrem and Redgum‘s John Schumann have both become Members of the Order of Australia (AM) as part of the 2022 Australia Day Honours list.

The musicians were among several notable Australians to be honoured yesterday (January 26), including celebrity chef Maggie Beer, former New South Wales fire commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons and Olympic swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan.

Goodrem was recognised for “significant service to the not-for-profit sector, and to the performing arts.” Former Redgum frontman Schumann, meanwhile, was honoured for “significant service to the veteran community, to music, and to the community.”

In an Instagram post, Goodrem said she was “deeply humbled” by the honour.

“At my core, I believe in the power of kindness and my intention has always been to give back and to make a difference,” she wrote. “I am a deeply proud Australian, and this honour means the world to me.”

In a brief statement to The Music Network, Schumann reflected on his aforementioned service to Australian military veterans – which included a Royal Commission into veteran suicide in 1992.

“I’m honoured they trust me enough to tell their stories for me to turn to songs,” he said.

Outside of her multi-platinum pop career, Goodrem has also done philanthropic work for nearly 20 years. The most recent instance of this was the Delta Goodrem Foundation, which the singer founded in 2020.

The foundation, a partnership between St. Vincent’s Hospital and the Kinghorn Cancer Centre, strives to create “direct support for meaningful initiatives and forming authentic partnerships to accelerate action” on blood cancer research, per its website. Her advocacy for the research stemmed from her own personal diagnosis of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2003.

Schumann is best known for the 1983 Redgum single ‘I Was Only 19’, widely regarded as one of the most significant in the history of Australian popular music. The song, which details teenage Australian boys enlisted in the Australian army for the Vietnam war, saw all of its profits go directly to the Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia.