Didirri announces Australian tour in support of new single ‘Raw Stuff’

"Sometimes a song just speaks to me more than others"

Anna Rose
Didirri announces Australian tour
Didirri, CREDIT: Ivana Martyn-Zyznikow

Today (January 30), Melbourne singer-songwriter Didirri has announced a headlining tour of Australia to celebrate the release of new single ‘Raw Stuff’.

Kicking off with a show at the Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney this April, Didirri will also perform in Newcastle, Warrnambool, Melbourne, Brisbane and Kingscliff.

In addition, he will also give a one-off performance at Adelaide Festival in March.

The indie-folk artist has opened up about his latest release in an accompanying statement in the description of the song’s music video on YouTube.

“‘Raw Stuff’ instantly fell into two parts,” the singer said.

“The first half is my side of miscommunication, and the second my reaction to hearing they felt the same. Songwriting really helps me express things that I may otherwise be without words to explain. ‘Raw Stuff’ is one of those songs that just stood out when I was writing. Sometimes a song just speaks to me more than others.”

The tour announcement comes ahead of Didirri’s appearance in the Eurovision – Australia Decides competition next week, where he will be up against the likes of Montaigne, Casey Donovan, Vanessa Amorosi and Mitch Tambo for a chance to represent the country at the famed Eurovision global song contest in The Netherlands later this year.

Didirri will also join the Aussie contingent at this year’s SXSW, performing at the Austin-based music conference alongside the likes of Baker Boy, Jack River and Shady Nasty.

Watch the video for ‘Raw Stuff’ below.

View the tour dates via Didirri’s Facebook post below:

★★★ TOUR ANNOUNCE ★★★To celebrate the release of ‘Raw Stuff’ I am playing a run of intimate shows across Australia. Very excited to see you all soon. xbook now: didirri.com/tour

Posted by Didirri on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

