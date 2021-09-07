DMA’S postpone Australian tour to 2022 due to ongoing border restrictions

DMA’S have postponed their forthcoming Australian tour, moving all dates to 2022 due to ongoing border restrictions put in place in response to COVID-19.

The tour, which was originally set to take place at the end of this month and into October, will now be going forward across March and April of next year.

In a statement posted on social media, the Sydney band wrote, “AUSTRALIA – due to the ongoing restrictions, we’re moving our tour dates to 2022.

“We are doing all we can to put on our best show for you & we’re buzzing for next year.”

They also let ticketholders know that if they can’t attend the new dates, refunds will be available from the point of purchase until October 5.

The forthcoming tour is in support of their most recent album ‘THE GLOW’, which dropped in July of last year.

In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Ali Shutler wrote, “Making music for the whole room to enjoy rather than just the sweaty lads in the pit – and all while refusing to water down the band’s renowned fiery lust for life – ‘THE GLOW’ is a hyper-charged record of dance and decadence.

“A bold step forward that sees DMA’s coming into their own, it’s a two-fingered salute to anyone that sneers at the idea of trying something new.”

Since the release of ‘THE GLOW’, the band have followed it up with the surprise release of EP ‘I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You’.

DMA’S’ ‘THE GLOW’ rescheduled 2022 tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 31 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

APRIL

Sunday 3 – Fremantle, Fremantle Arts Centre

Friday 8 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Thursday 14 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Saturday 16 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall