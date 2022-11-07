Don McLean announces ‘American Pie’ 50th anniversary tour of Australia & New Zealand

Don McLean has announced an Australasian tour for April and May of 2023, subtitled ‘Honoring The Day The Music Died’.

The tour, announced this morning (November 7), belatedly commemorates the 50th anniversary of McLean’s signature song, ‘American Pie’. McLean will tour Australia with his full band, and will be joined on several dates by former INXS guitarist Andrew Farriss as his support act. Tickets for the shows will go on sale from this Friday, November 11. All ticketing information for the tour is available from McLean’s website.

McLean originally released ‘American Pie’ in October of 1971, as the title track to his second studio album. The song topped the charts in several countries upon release, including Australia and New Zealand, and totaled nine Platinum certifications worldwide. It is considered one of the most culturally significant songs of the ’70s, having been preserved by the National Recording Registry in 2017.

It held the record of being the longest song to top the Billboard Hot 100, at eight minutes and 42 seconds, for nearly a half-century. McLean held this record until last year, when Taylor Swift‘s 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ became the new title holder. Swift reportedly sent McLean flowers following the record being broken, a move McLean described as “classy”.

A documentary on McLean, American Troubadour, aired on RFD-TV in May. His most recent studio album, ‘Still Playin’ Favorites’, was released in 2020.

Don McLean’s ‘Honoring The Day The Music Died’ tour dates are:

APRIL – Australia

Saturday 1 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Sunday 2 – Caloundra, Kings Theatre

Monday 3 – Toowoomba, Empire Theatre

Wednesday 5, Friday 7, Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 – Gold Coast, Twin Towns

Wednesday 12 – Coffs Harbour, C.EX*

Friday 14 – Tamworth, Town Hall

Saturday 15 – Newcastle, The Station*

Sunday 16 – Canberra, Llewellyn Theatre*

Thursday 20 – Hurstville, Entertainment Centre*

Friday 21 – Chatswood, The Concourse*

Saturday 22 – Rooty Hill, Sydney Coliseum

Monday 24 – Hobart, Wrest Point

Wednesday 26 – Launceston, Princess Theatre

Friday 28 – Wollongong, WIN Entertainment Centre

Saturday 29 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Sunday 30 – Geelong, Costa Hall*

* – Andrew Farris not appearing

MAY – New Zealand

Tuesday 2 – Nelson, Trafalgar Centre

Thursday 4 – Invercargill, Civic Theatre

Friday 5 – Christchurch, Town Hall

Sunday 7 – Palmerston North, Regent Theatre

Tuesday 9 – Auckland, Town Hall