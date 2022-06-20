‘Dragon’s Dogma’ hits highest concurrent player peak on Steam in six years

Following the announcement of Dragon’s Dogma 2, the original Dragon’s Dogma has peaked on Steam with over 6,500 players in the game at once, the most it’s seen in six years.

Alongside the announcement, the game went on sale on Steam for $5 (£3.83) at a hefty 84 per cent discount. This saw 6,582 players enter the game over a 24-hour period in June, up from 1,016 in May. You can find all the data here.

With the game currently at its most popular since February 2016, the month after it launched, fans have been taking to Steam to leave “very positive” reviews, with over 600 being recorded on the platform recently.

Players mention that the game has so much replay value and “never stops giving and will constantly challenge you to the fullest if you’re not prepared”. The reviews in their hundreds go on to say that the original Dragon’s Dogma could be “the most underrated game, ever” and hoping that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will “follow up with a great performance.”

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is a huge open world game presenting a rewarding action combat experience. Players embark on an adventure through a rich world with three AI companions, known as Pawns, who fight independently utilising abilities and traits learned from the user’s play style.

Pawns can be shared online by PC users, and reap bountiful treasure rewards for defeating terrifying enemies. Specific skills may be needed to complete various challenges, and Pawns can be borrowed between users to achieve these quests.

After a decade-long wait, Dragon’s Dogma 2 was announced on June 16 although it is still unknown which platforms it will release on and when.

