Dwayne Johnson doppelgänger breaks silence after going viral

On Tuesday (August 31) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson addressed an uncanny doppelgänger who had been discovered in Alabama via Twitter.

“Oh shit! Wow,” Johnson wrote above a photo of himself posted to the right of Eric Fields, who is a Patrol Lieutenant of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

“Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em.”

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

Advertisement

Now, Fields has now spoken out about his resemblance to the Hollywood star, which has gained viral levels of attention.

“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields said in an interview with Alabama publication AL. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

He said that his similarities with Johnson have been a “running joke” with colleagues and locals.

The resemblance picked up global recognition after a Facebook post from the MCSO showed a local man, Tyler, who had asked another law enforcement officer if he could meet the deputy “that people say looks like “The Rock.”” 37-year-old Fields obliged.

This gentlemen recently ran into our Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like… Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 20, 2021

Advertisement

“Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him,” read the post. “Tyler is one of their many hardworkers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!”

“The blessing was really for me because he had a spirit that was just such a great person to meet.,” Fields told AL about the encounter.

“He’s the real celebrity. Everybody knew him and loved him. It was a blessing to me. I go trying to bless someone else, and I come out with the blessing of meeting him. I wish the actual Rock could meet this kid. He’s the hometown hero.”

Fields may claim to look like the love child of Diesel and Johnson, but the pair are not likely to be sharing space together soon as Johnson has confirmed that he will not be appearing in any further Fast & Furious films with his former co-star.

“I wish them well on Fast 9,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”