DZ Deathrays, Stand Atlantic and more streaming live sets on Amazon tonight

Amazon has announced the latest instalment in its Rock Scene Presents livestream series, offering a lineup of all-Australian acts to stream from 6pm AEST tonight (May 28).

Organised in conjunction with Sounds Australia, the livestreamed event – which can be viewed on Twitch as well as the Amazon Music app – will feature performances from DZ Deathrays, Stand Atlantic, Yours Truly, The Dead Love and Waxflower.

“When we were invited by Amazon to be a part of the livestream we really wanted to offer something special and take the show to the next level,” Stand Atlantic frontwoman Bonnie Fraser said in a press statement.

Advertisement

“We are so psyched to light this baby up and be a part of Rock Scene presents!”

Each set was recorded at a different venue, with DZ Deathrays performing at the Triffid in Brisbane, and Stand Atlantic at Max Watt’s House of Music in Sydney.

Meanwhile, the Dead Love’s performance was filmed at Wollongong’s 3sixty skate park, Yours Truly at the Hayden Orpheum cinema in Sydney, and Waxflower at the Zoo in Brisbane.

DZ Deathrays are set to release their fifth album, ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’, on July 9. It will feature the singles ‘Fired Up’, ‘All Or Nothing’, ‘Make Yourself Mad’ and the Ecca Vandal collaboration ‘Fear The Anchor’.

Separate from their forthcoming album, DZ Deathrays also released a cover of the WAAX single ‘F U’ last year.

Meanwhile, Stand Atlantic released their second album, ‘Pink Elephant’, in August of last year.

Advertisement

In a four-star review, NME‘s Ali Shutler said, “Interesting, excitable and with a wicked sense of self, the album is full of big choruses and bigger dreams as the band wear their hearts on their sleeve and chase the thrill of the new.”

Hot on the heels of its release, which offered singles ‘Wavelength’, ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Blurry’, the band dropped a collaborative standalone release with rapper nothing, nowhere. titled ‘deathwish’.

Members of Stand Atlantic will perform at Sydney’s Crowbar on June 5, as part of a fundraising effort to keep the venue open. DZ Deathrays will perform a DJ set at a separate fundraising event happening tomorrow (May 29).