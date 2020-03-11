World’s biggest video game conference E3 axed over coronavirus crisis

The world’s biggest video game conference and exhibition event E3 has been cancelled over fears about the outbreak of coronavirus.

Described as “the world’s premier event for computer and video games and related products”, the 2020 staging of E3 was set to be held from June 9-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

After rumours spread on Twitter overnight in regards to the staging of this year’s event, the organisers of E3 have this afternoon (March 11) announced the cancellation of its 2020 event.

Advertisement

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020,” a statement from E3 explains.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

The E3 team is devastated to share this news. This decision was not reached lightly, but it is the right one for the health and safety of all involved. Read our statement here: https://t.co/1uOWxTerN9 pic.twitter.com/gD2IxNACLX — E3 (@E3) March 11, 2020

The statement continues: “Our team will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds.

“We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020. Updates will be shared on E3Expo.com.

“We thank everyone who shared their views on reimagining E3 this year. We look forward to bringing you E3 2021 as a re-imagined event that brings fans, media, and the industry together in a showcase that celebrates the global video game industry.”

Advertisement

E3’s cancellation follows on from the recent axing of next week’s Game Developers Conference in San Francisco and SXSW Festival over fears about the spread of coronavirus.

Overnight, the organisers of Coachella Music and Arts Festival officially confirmed that this year’s event has been postponed until October as a result of the coronavirus crisis.