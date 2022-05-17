Eggy announce new album ‘With Gusto’, share ‘A Toast To Good Health’

Melbourne garage-rock band Eggy have shared details of their second studio album ‘With Gusto’, as well as sharing a new single from it.

The new album is the follow-up to their 2020 debut ‘Bravo!’. ‘With Gusto’ will also serve as the band’s debut release on Flightless Records, the Melbourne-based imprint owned and run by former King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard drummer/manager Eric Moore.

To coincide with the album’s announcement, the band have shared a new single entitled ‘A Toast To Good Health’. An accompanying music video has also been shared, directed by Bill Irving, which intersperses footage of the band with senior citizens dancing in a dimly-lit room.

Watch the video below:

The band offered a succinct two-sentence press statement regarding the song and its themes: “There’s a lot of sadness in this world mixed in with the good stuff,” it read. “There’s no formula to feeling, and ‘Toast’ is a reflection on the space between the multitude of emotions.”

The quintet worked with producer John Lee on the album, taking up in Lee’s own Phaedra Studios in the northern Melbourne suburb of Coburg. A further press statement from the band noted that they “really wanted to make something that was bigger and bolder” than their work on ‘Bravo!’.

“Life’s a beautiful hot mess of conflicting emotions,” they said, “and these songs attempt to capture a sliver of that.”

The band will preview songs from the new album on a string of shows across New South Wales and the ACT this week, starting with a show at Canberra’s Sideway Bar tomorrow night before performing in Thirroul, Sydney and Wollongong. They will be joined by fellow Melbourne band Delivery for all dates.

‘With Gusto’ is set for release on July 22 via Flightless.

Eggy’s ‘With Gusto’ album tracklist is:

1. ‘Begin At The End’

2. ‘A Toast To Good Health’

3. ‘Fill In The Blanks’

4. ‘Golden Hour’

5. ‘The Luckiest Girl In The World’

6. ‘Pass The Torch’

7. ‘Gold And/Or Silver’

8. ‘Magic 8 Ball’

9. ‘F.I.T.B. (With Gusto)’

10. ‘Upon Reflection’