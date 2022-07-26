Electric Fields and Emma Donovan to headline Quandamooka Festival

Quandamooka Festival has announced details of its return lineup, set to take place on Stradbroke Island next month.

The festival, announced today (July 26), is taking place for the first time in three years, following the cancellation of both its 2020 and 2021 programs. The three-day festival is described on its website as “an exciting program of traditional and contemporary dance, live music, artist workshops, cultural tours, artist talks and much more”. It will take place between Friday August 26 and Sunday August 28 on North Stradbroke Island in Dunwich.

The festival focuses on Indigenous Australian bands and artists, with this year’s line-up including performances from Adelaide electronic duo Electric Fields and Melbourne soul band Emman Donovan & The Putbacks. “We’re really looking forward to being a part of this very special cultural celebration on the beautiful Stradbroke Island,” said Electric Fields in a press statement. “Thank you for the invitation.”

Advertisement

They will be joined on the line-up by a reunited Shakaya, the pop duo best known for their 2002 hit single ‘Stop Calling Me’ who are celebrating its 20th anniversary. Roger Knox, a veteran country artist nicknamed “the Black Elvis”, is also set to perform. A full list of performers is available below.

Damien Miley, the CEO of the Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation, said in his own statement that the community was “excited to be holding the Quandamooka Festival again”.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our community and visitors to country to celebrate Quandamooka, art, culture, music and people,” he said.

Tickets to the festival – including both single-day and weekend passes – are available now via Oztix.

Quandamooka Festival’s 2022 line-up is:

Roger Knox

Shakaya

Electric Fields

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Joe Geia

Sachém

Nix Grose

Maibre Grenfell

Benny Maza

Georgia Corowa