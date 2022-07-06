Emily Wurramara pulls out of Kate-Miller Heidke tour, shares statement on mental health

Emily Wurramara has announced her withdrawal from Kate Miller-Heidke‘s national ‘Child In Reverse’ tour, a day before it was meant to commence.

In a statement posted to her social media yesterday (July 5), Wurramara cited ongoing issues with her mental health as the reason she will be unable to appear on the tour. “This was a really hard decision to make,” the singer-songwriter said.

“Sometimes prioritising yourself means you have to say ‘no’ for you. It means you have to take a step back and breathe. I am stepping away for the next little bit to work on me, and get the help that I need so I can feel better.”

Wurramara thanked Miller-Heidke for the opportunity, calling her “one of my inspirations since I was in primary school”.

“I had the big honour of meeting her backstage at WFF [Woodford Folk Festival] when I was 15,” Wurramara wrote. “To be asked to support her was an absolute dream. I know one day in the near future, we will share the stage and it will be magic.”

View the full statement below:

Miller-Heidke herself showed full support for Wurramara’s decision, saying that although she was “saddened” they would not be able to tour together, she “fully support[s] and respect[s] [Wurramara for] taking the time out she needs”.

“I love that you are taking the time to look after yourself,” Miller-Heidke wrote to Wurramara. “Nothing is more important. Huge respect for being so open about it, it helps us all.”

Miller-Heidke will now be joined on tour by Didirri, who has also shown support to Wurramara on his social media. “I’ve been there,” he said of Wurramara’s struggles. “It’s fundamental to prioritise [your mental health].”

The tour begins tonight (July 6) in Perth, at the city’s Concert Hall. Dates in Melbourne, Hobart, Warragul, Bendigo, Geelong, Adelaide, Cairns, Thirroul, Newcastle and Sydney will follow over the coming month.