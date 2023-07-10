Listen to ENHYPEN’s catchy playlist to accompany The Cover

ENHYPEN have shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the launch of NME’s The Cover.

The K-pop boyband grace the new edition of NME‘s The Cover this week (July 10), as we renew our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read ENHYPEN’s profile here, written by Tássia Assis and featuring photography by PAK BAE.

To accompany The Cover, ENHYPEN have curated an exclusive playlist for NME. ‘On Repeat’ is a catchy selection of 17 tracks that the members of the boyband just can’t get out of their heads, featuring fellow K-pop act EXO, classics by AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses, Japanese singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze and more. Listen to the full playlist on Spotify and on Apple Music.

Advertisement

Korean-American member Jay shows his love for indie and classic rock with his ‘On Repeat’ selections, featuring AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys. Meanwhile, Jungwon and Jake both chose songs by Post Malone (‘Chemical’ and ‘Mourning’ respectively), alongside tracks by EXO and Brandon.

Heeseung’s fondness for R&B shines through in his choices of SZA and Bruno Mars. On the other hand, Japanese member Ni-ki shouts out his homeland with songs by ONE OK ROCK and Fujii Kaze. He also chose Harry Styles‘ debut single ‘Sign of the Times’.

For a taste of retro-inspired pop, Sunghoon mixes things up for the ‘On Repeat’ playlist with Bakar‘s sleeper hit ‘Hell N Back’ along with Madison Beer‘s sultry ‘Showed Me (How I Fell In Love With You)’.

Sunoo gets sentimental with his choices, selecting the duet version of duet version of Charlie Puth‘s ‘That’s Not How This Works’ with Dan + Shay and Sabrina Carpenter, alongside two tracks by Lauv.

Read the full Cover story with ENHYPEN here.