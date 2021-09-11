Entertainment world pays tribute to 9/11 victims on 20th anniversary

Stars from the world of entertainment have been paying tribute to the victims of 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the US terror attacks.

Two decades ago, hijackers seized three passenger planes and crashed them into New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon in Washington DC. A fourth hijacked plane, believed to be intended for the US Capitol, crashed into a field in Pennsylvania due to the heroic efforts of its passengers. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 lives.

This morning (September 11), families of the victims and a number of high-profile figures, including US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, gathered at the 9/11 memorial plaza in New York to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Also in attendance was Bruce Springsteen, who delivered a surprise acoustic performance of ‘I’ll See You in My Dreams’, a song taken from his 2020 album, ‘Letter To You’. “May God bless our fallen brothers and sisters, their families, their friends and their loved ones,” The Boss said before his performance.

A number of other stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the victims.

“Today we mourn the loss of life, and the loss of time,” John Mayer said, sharing a post on Instagram. “As we commune with the memories of our former selves and remember those whose lives were lost on 9/11 and in the ensuing years, my hope is that we might retrieve something good in us we hadn’t realized we’d left behind.”

Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell wrote: “Yes, today is 911 a most somber day for these United States. Never forget the time this country was attacked on our own soil. Memorialize the tragedy, so that generation upon generation can gain wisdom, understanding, and knowledge. Justice America, justice must we always pursue.”

Paying tribute to the emergency services and first responders who put their lives at risk to help on the ground at the World Trade Center, Mr. T tweeted: “On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, let us not Forget to Honor those First Responders. They were there Digging, Searching, and Crawling through toxic debris inhaling cancer-causing dust while trying to find Survivors. God Bless Them!”

Comedian Michael Blackson recalled losing a friend and fellow comic who was working security in one of the towers. “I remember this day like it was yesterday, I was working for U.S. Airways at the Philadelphia airport when we got the news, then we watched the rest on tv,” he said. “We lost a comedian named Dog Face who worked as security in one of the towers, he made it out then went back in to help save people and a few days later all they found was his teeth and he left behind 2 beautiful daughters smh. May they all Rest In Peace.”

Howie of the Backstreet Boys also paid tribute to someone the band lost in during 9/11. “Rembering all of those we lost as a result of 9/11,” he tweeted. “Daniel Lee, a member of the BSB family, worked with me every night under the stage on the Black and Blue Tour. He was aboard AA flight 11.”

You can see a number of other tributes below:

Flying on 9/11, remembering all those folks who never got a chance to arrive at their destinations 20 years ago.

The morning after @SModcastle hosted Steve Buscemi for a @FriendsOfFF benefit, and after 2 months in which the Garden State gave us CLERKS III, I’m going back to Cali. pic.twitter.com/wDwdksknMX — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 11, 2021

This day will forever be remembered, to those who lost loved ones my condolences. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/V9cN02Xigd — 50cent (@50cent) September 11, 2021

20 years later and I still cannot bear to watch the scenes from that day. There are moments in a nation’s history that remain indelibly etched into our collective psyche. The grief and shock may fade, but the scar remains. #911Anniversary — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 11, 2021

Why must we go on hating

Why can’t we live in bliss#911Anniversary pic.twitter.com/J5l4BdIm4L — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) September 11, 2021

9/11 Gets More Harrowing The Older I Get — L!ONESS (@LionessOfficial) September 11, 2021

20 years ago I got over 200 artists, first responders and sport celebs to support the victims of the 9/11 tragedies. I knew three people who were in the 1st plane that was crashed into #theworldtradecenter. @mspattilabelle @dianaross @angeliquekidjo + 197 others. #wearefamily pic.twitter.com/TqanAZdDDT — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) September 11, 2021

This The Home Of 9/11 🙏🏿 Place Of The Lost Towers We Still Bangin Never Lost Power 💎 — Noon Yung AkA 2:12 Mel (@AsapTwelvyy) September 11, 2021

Watching the anniversary of the terrible events of 9/11 and remembering that day 😔🖤 #911Anniversary pic.twitter.com/ck3uPQXoSF — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) September 11, 2021

May we never forget 911 🖤 20 years pic.twitter.com/xLPZH5vfKp — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) September 11, 2021

Never Forget 🙏🏿 #911 My heart goes out to all the family and friends still affected today. — WS (@wesleysnipes) September 11, 2021