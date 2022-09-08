Entertainment world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes have started pouring in for Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96.

The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (Thursday, September 8, 2022).

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prince Charles, now His Majesty The King, said in a statement: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

The late British monarch knighted many musicians and actors over the decades, including Mick Jagger, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Michael Palin and Anthony Hopkins.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this June, and in turn became the second longest-serving monarch in history – second to Louis XIV of France who became king at four years old. She was 27 at the time of her official coronation.

Overall, the Queen swore in 15 UK Prime Ministers during her 70 years on the throne including the newly-appointed PM Liz Truss.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” Elton John wrote. “She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

John added: “Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Mick Jagger said: “For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

Oh dear. Oh my. Oh heavens. Bless my soul. Oh lor. Heck. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) September 8, 2022

My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service. pic.twitter.com/r5pjncyCu8 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 8, 2022

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

The Queen was the longest-serving Monarch in British history and did so with grace. Rest In Peace HRH Queen Elizabeth II 🙏🏾🌹 pic.twitter.com/8swzU32Ant — MOBO (@MOBOAwards) September 8, 2022

It is with great sorrow that we have learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with the Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/PIyoZ8zGkB — The Beatles Story (@beatlesstory) September 8, 2022

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke — Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2022

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others. pic.twitter.com/veCyfN8rjp — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 8, 2022

Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II

God Save the King pic.twitter.com/u7IITCvYrv — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) September 8, 2022

Her Majesty The Queen was an outstanding example of dedication to duty and commitment to her role as monarch. I have great lasting memories of meeting her over the decades. She was a woman of faith so I’m sure she was prepared. May she rest in peace #HerMajesty pic.twitter.com/4l2FE1FAj7 — Floella Benjamin (@FloellaBenjamin) September 8, 2022

I feel honored to have met HM Queen Elizabeth, and I am very sad to hear of her passing. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people. https://t.co/fPbpAt5ILv — Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 8, 2022

Rest In Peace, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Graceful, dedicated, elegant, unforgettable. Today and always we will remember her as one of the greatest leaders our world has ever seen. I send my love and condolences to the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/oKvZVCI04F — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) September 8, 2022

I actually can’t believe this, RIP Lizzy. 😭 — BIG BANKS (@MsBanks) September 8, 2022

What a sad, sad day. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) September 8, 2022

Gutted — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 8, 2022

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth ll. The embodiment of strength, dignity and unwavering commitment to her vow. May you be at peace beside His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg. Long Live The King. pic.twitter.com/SbnhCl4tsm — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) September 8, 2022

“God save the queen, cus' she's the head of state

I went bangin' on my adversaries with an empty plate” 🇬🇧 Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth pic.twitter.com/myhBzG1enB — Bugzy Malone (@TheBugzyMalone) September 8, 2022

It is with great sadness that we mourn today the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of the Stella McCartney team, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family. – Stella pic.twitter.com/rFSw0PYBNH — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) September 8, 2022

Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/QDcK4dYI8X — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 8, 2022

Today is a very sad day for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this time. pic.twitter.com/ObZSKqNaNy — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) September 8, 2022

It never made any sense having a queen and yet she, Elizabeth, somehow rose above all the debate around privilege or political controversy in a life stoically devoted to public service and duty. Eight decades of public life. A woman of importance. — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) September 8, 2022

My last tweet for a while . Thank you for your unwavering service to our country . We will deeply mourn your passing … there will never be another like you #RIPQueen #GodSaveTheKing — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) September 8, 2022

Rest in Peace 🖤 Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 pic.twitter.com/eou217S8SZ — PLAYMOBIL (@playmobil) September 8, 2022

We would like to send out deepest sympathy to the Royal family following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II; a strong and powerful woman whose seventy year reign was served with integrity, dignity, grace and compassion. With love, Yoko and Sean Ono Lennon. pic.twitter.com/sNxcwwDlkm — Yoko Ono ☮️🏳️ (@yokoono) September 8, 2022