13 Reasons Why star Anne Winters has launched her own campaign to play Madonna in her upcoming biopic.

The actress took to Instagram to recreate a number of the musician’s iconic looks, writing to her followers: “BLOW UP @madonna Instagram guys – I wanna play her in her new biopic. I’ve been told I look like young Madonna forever, I act I sing I look like her…. cmon now.”

Winters went on to post several different looks, starting the hashtag #minimadonna on her various recreations.

“Since covid – casting and film business has been whack af. So I’m trying a new tactic. #hireme lol @madonna,” the actress captioned a video in which she is being given Madonna’s signature red lip.

Winters’ self-started campaign follows the news that Madonna will be directing and co-writing a biopic about her life alongside Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a press statement.

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Amy Pascal, who worked on The Post and Greta Gerwig’s 2019 Little Women remake, will produce the film alongside Madonna. The artist’s associate Sara Zambreno and manager Guy Oseary are on board to executive produce.