50 Cent horror film so scary it caused cameraman to pass out while shooting

An upcoming horror movie that 50 Cent stars in is so scary that it caused a cameraman to pass out while shooting, according to its director.

The film, called Saw House, has previously been compared to Saw and will explore the drawbacks of social media and influencer culture.

The film’s director, Josh Stolberg, revealed that when filming a recent scene, a cameraman passed out for 30 minutes, such was the goriness of the scene.

Stolberg tweeted: “Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour.

“He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit!’”

The director went on the say that the cameraman “couldn’t take how real it was” and “passed out cold for 30 min from the scene.”

You can see the tweet and a snapshot of the scene, which rapper 50 Cent shared, below.

When 50 Cent’s casting for the film was announced in July, producer Ryan Kavanaugh released a statement.

“This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms,” he said.

“From a global rap and hip-hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honoured to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career.”

The film also stars Paige VanZant, Bryce Hall, Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, and Neal McDonough. It is currently being shot in Los Angeles and is set for release next year.