50 Cent joins Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham in ‘The Expendables 4’ trailer

A trailer has been released for The Expendables 4 (officially titled Expend4bles) – check it out above.

Directed by Scott Waugh (Need for Speed), the fourth entry in the franchise sees Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture reprise their roles from the previous films.

New additions to the cast include Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Train and Andy Garcia.

A synopsis reads: “Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”

The film’s script is co-written by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart and Max Adams, from an original story by Wimmer, Daggerhart and Spenser Cohen. Statham, Avi Lerner, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner and Kevin King serve as producers.

This installment is believed to be the last for Stallone, after he said he was “passing the baton” to Statham in an Instagram post when filming wrapped on the fourth film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone also suggested his role would be significantly smaller in The Expendables 4. “I heard it turned out pretty good,” Stallone said about the film. “Jason Statham is 80 per cent of it. He’s happy with it.”

The Expendables 4 is released in cinemas on September 22, 2023.