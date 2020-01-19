A sequel to 2016 horror film Don’t Breathe is in the works, reports suggest.

The original film, directed by Fede Alvarez, starred Stephen Lang as The Blind Man. It focused on thieves from Detroit who broke into the houses of the rich.

Read more: The 25 scariest horror films of all time

According to a report by Discussing Film, Lang is set to reprise his starring role in an upcoming sequel, titled Don’t Breathe Again. Alvarez will co-write the sceenplay for the new film alongside Rodo Sayagues, who will make his directorial debut.

Advertisement

The report goes on to say that Spider-Man director and Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi will produce the new film as with the first. He’s reportedly described the screenplay for the film as “the greatest idea for a sequel I’ve ever heard,” Discussing Film say.

According to sources quoted in the report, the sequel will pick up “years after the home invasion,” a break in which “The Blind Man has lived in isolation.”

“His peace is broken when he is visited by violent and mysterious people who hold him accountable for his sins,” it continues. Production for the upcoming film is said to be beginning in April.

At the end of last year, it was revealed that Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez is working on a new horror film that’s being described as “The Shining set in the White House”.