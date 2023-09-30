A film about the Titan submersible tragedy is already in the works

The OceanGate Titan submersible tragedy is set to be the subject of a fictional film.

E Brian Dobbins, who worked on the 2002 black comedy slasher The Blackening, has signed on to produce alongside MindRiot Entertainment, which has also greenlit a docuseries based on the former OceanGate mission director Kyle Bingham.

According to The Guardian, its current working title is Salvaged.

In June, a tourist submarine named Titan made headlines when it went missing in the North Atlantic on an expedition to the Titanic shipwreck.

At some point on its journey, it suffered a “catastrophic implosion” killing all five people on board, including Stockton Rush, the submersible’s pilot and the chief executive officer of OceanGate.

The vessel was missing for four days before debris was discovered and the five passengers were confirmed dead.

“The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process,” MindRiot co-founder Jonathan Keasey said in a statement via Deadline.

“Our film will not only honour all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today.”

He added: “Truth is all that matters. And the world has a right to know the truth, always, not the salacious bait crammed down our throats by those seeking their five minutes of fame. Life is not black and white. It’s complicated. There’s nuance. Always nuance.”

Casting for the movie has yet to be confirmed, as does its release date.

In July, James Cameron denied “offensive” rumours that he was planning to make a film based on the tragedy.

“I don’t respond to offensive rumours in the media usually, but I need to now,” he tweeted at the time. “I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be.”