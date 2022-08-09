A live-action ‘Pac-Man’ film is reportedly in development

A live-action film based on beloved video game Pac-Man is reportedly in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios are developing the project. There’s no word on a director nor cast yet.

Pac-Man was first released in 1980 and sees the titular character having to eat pellets while being pursued by round, colourful ghosts as the game builds momentum.

Chuck Williams of Lightbeam Entertainment, who worked on Sonic The Hedgehog, is set to contribute an original idea to the film although this remains under wraps.

Meanwhile, the first bit of uncut in-game footage for Pac-Man World: Re-Pac was shared at this year’s Anime Expo 2022.

Due for release on August 26 this year, Pac-Man World: Re-Pac is a remake of the 1999 PS1 title, which saw the iconic arcade cabinet character transition to 3D platforming.

It’s also been revealed (via Daily Pac-Man) that, like in the Game Boy Advance version of Pac-Man World, players can choose to not rescue any of the Pac-Family before facing the Toc-Man final boss.

Pac-Man World: Re-Pac was first announced at the recent Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase. It’s coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch this month.

According to the game’s website, the title will have “polished graphics, enhanced gameplay and updated features”.

It adds that players can “adventure through the main campaign in Quest Mode, play a collection of 3D mazes with classic-style gameplay in Maze Mode, and enjoy Pac-Man, the original arcade classic that started it all in Original Mode!”