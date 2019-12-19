A love triangle emerges in the first ‘To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You’ trailer

The first trailer for the new Netflix rom-com To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You has arrived – watch it below.

The new sequel follows the lauded To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before from 2018.

Ahead of the new film landing globally on Netflix on February 12, 2020, the first trailer has arrived, and sees a love triangle forming.

Advertisement

A synopsis for the show reads: “It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple.

“And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self.

“But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?”

The new trailer follows recent first-look images being shared for the film earlier this week.

Advertisement

The new film has been directed by Michael Fimognari and co-written by Sofia Alvarez alongside Jenny Han, the author of the New York Times bestseller novel that the films have been based on.