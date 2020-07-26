‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ actor John Saxon dies aged 83

John Saxon, star of three A Nightmare On Elm Street films, has died aged 83.

The news was broken to The Hollywood Reporter by Saxon’s wife, who confirmed that he died from pneumonia in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Saturday (July 25).

As well as appearing in the trio of Elm Street films, Saxon fought Bruce Lee in Enter The Dragon. During his career, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 1966 Golden Globes for his appearance opposite Marlon Brando in The Appaloosa.

Advertisement

His most recognisable work among his 200+ roles over six decades came in the horror genre, with his appearances in A Nightmare On Elm Street joined by roles in Black Christmas, Dario Argento’s Tenebrae and more.

Writer and producer Larry Karaszewski led online tributes to Saxon, tweeting: “I had the good fortune to host John Saxon at the American Cinematheque – screening his Bruce Lee epic Enter the Dragon and the Marlon Brando western The Appaloosa, for which Saxon earned a Golden Globe nomination. He was a great guy full of stories.”

I had the good fortune to host John Saxon at the American Cinematheque – screening his Bruce Lee epic “Enter the Dragon” and the Marlon Brando western “The Appaloosa,” for which Saxon earned a Golden Globe nomination. He was a great guy full of stories. https://t.co/DuZL2FBnJw — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) July 26, 2020

Director Edgar Wright added: “Rest In Piece John Saxon, beloved actor iconic in several cult classics: Nightmare On Elm Street, Enter The Dragon, Tenebrae, Battle Beyond The Stars, Black Christmas and this, the original Giallo mystery, Mario Bava’s The Girl Who Knew Too Much.”

Rest In Piece John Saxon, beloved actor iconic in several cult classics: Nightmare On Elm Street, Enter The Dragon, Tenebrae, Battle Beyond The Stars, Black Christmas and this, the original Giallo mystery, Mario Bava’s The Girl Who Knew Too Much. pic.twitter.com/46Bmp5IpF8 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 26, 2020

Nancy Sinatra simply tweeted: “Godspeed, Johnny.”

Godspeed, Johnny. John Saxon, 'Enter the Dragon,' 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Actor, Dies at 83 https://t.co/GJe6h9N63b via @thr — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) July 26, 2020