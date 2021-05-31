‘A Quiet Place Part II’ breaks pandemic-era box office record in US

A Quiet Place Part II has broken the US box office record in the pandemic era on its opening weekend.

The horror sequel starring Emily Blunt opened in the United States this weekend (May 28) after multiple COVID-related delays. It comes to the UK on June 3.

Across its first three days in cinemas, A Quiet Place Part II generated $48million (£34m) in revenue, making it the biggest three-day haul since the pandemic began.

The film is currently playing in nearly 4,000 theatres across the US, and its revenue is expected to rise to around $58m (£41m) after today’s (May 31) Memorial Day.

Ahead of the film’s release this week, critics have been giving their takes on A Quiet Place Part II, with one calling it “far superior to the first film”.

A four-star NME review read: “Krasinski has promised that a third film is coming to close out the story and, given the quality of the first two, it’s extremely welcome. He’s shown himself to be a director worth shouting about, but only once you’ve left the silence of the cinema.”

The film’s star Emily Blunt says writer and director John Krasinski has “great ideas” for a third film in the series.

Last November, Paramount Pictures revealed that plans for a third film in the franchise were already in motion, with Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special) set to write and direct the film, based on Krasinski’s original idea.

Asked about Krasinski’s potential ideas for A Quiet Place 3 by Collider, Blunt said: “He has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas.”