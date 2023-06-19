Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes ‘Kraven The Hunter’ in first trailer for Spider-Man spin-off

A trailer has been released for Kraven The Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson – check it out above.

Directed by J.C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year), the film serves as an origin story for the Marvel villain and is the fourth installment in Sony’s Spider-Man universe, following Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and last year’s box office flop Morbius.

While the character is typically portrayed in the comics as simply being a renowned game hunter, the film adaptation appears to add lion blood dripping into his wounds as part of his origin story. The film is also the first Marvel project from Sony to receive an ‘R’ rating.

A synopsis reads: “Kraven The Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Villains aren’t born. They’re made. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is #KravenTheHunter – exclusively in movie theaters October. pic.twitter.com/Q4dCvbaYDa — Kraven The Hunter (@KravenTheMovie) June 19, 2023

Alongside Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff aka Kraven, the film also stars Ariana DeBose as voodoo priestess Calypso, Russell Crowe as Kraven’s father, Fred Hechinger as Kraven’s half-brother Dimitri Smerdyakov and Alessandro Nivola as Rhino.

Kraven The Hunter is from a screenplay by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Avid Arad, Matt Tolmach and David Householter serve as producers.

Sony’s Spider-Man universe is set to continue with multiple films next year, with El Muerto starring Bad Bunny, Madame Web with Dakota Johnson, and a sequel to Venom: Let There Be Carnage all slated for 2024.

Taylor-Johnson has been rumoured to be in the running to be cast as James Bond, following Daniel Craig’s final outing in No Time To Die.

Kraven The Hunter is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 6, 2023.