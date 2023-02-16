Aaron Taylor-Johnson responds to rumours he’s going to be the next James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has responded to ongoing rumours that he could play the next James Bond.

While the actor set to replace Daniel Craig in the iconic franchise has not been chosen yet, Taylor-Johnson’s name has been part of the ongoing conversation.

Addressing the rumour mill specifically in conversation with Vanity Fair, Taylor-Johnson said an actor should “want to stay in your lane”.

Advertisement “You can have something really positive [written about you], but you can also have something really negative that can circulate,” he said.

“You just want to stay in your lane, stay grounded, stay around the people that you love and love you back, and stay in that world.”