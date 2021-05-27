Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play Kraven The Hunter in new Marvel film

Avengers star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play Spider-Man villain Kraven The Hunter in a forthcoming Marvel movie.

The actor will take up the title role in the film – also titled Kraven The Hunter – which is set for release in January 2023 from Sony Pictures.

J.C. Chandor is set to direct the new film, which is being sold as the start of a new chapter in Sony’s universe of Marvel characters. Producing the film are Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, with screenplay from Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk.

The idea for a standalone film about Kraven was first touted back in 2017, and after being shelved, has now been revived courtesy of Chandor. It will come to cinemas on January 13, 2023, reports Deadline.

First appearing in Marvel Comics as far back as 1964, Kraven has been one of the universe’s most notorious villains, facing off against Venom and Black Panther among others, while also being one of Spider-Man’s most frequent enemies.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is KRAVEN THE HUNTER, coming to theaters January 2023. @KravenTheMovie https://t.co/vyxmNemV6z — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) May 27, 2021

Elsewhere, it was revealed last month that Disney has worked on a new licensing deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment that would allow the Spider-Man films to stream on Disney+ along with other films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The “unprecedented” agreement announced April 21 covers the US streaming and TV rights to the slate of films Sony will release from 2022 to 2026, along with “a significant number” of past releases.

Spider-Man’s next feature-length venture is Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third film starring Tom Holland as the web-slinger, is set to be released in December 2021, and its title was revealed back in February after teasers from a number of cast members