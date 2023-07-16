NewsFilm News

Actor and musician Jane Birkin has died aged 76

French media are reporting that the star was discovered at her home by her carer

By Will Richards
Jane Birkin
Jane Birkin in March 2023. Credit: Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images.

Actor and musician Jane Birkin has died aged 76, French media are reporting.

According to BFMTV, Birkin was found at home by her caregiver. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

The English-French star enjoyed a long and fruitful career in both film and music, and maintained a both on- and off-screen relationship with Serge Gainsbourg for decades.

After meeting while appearing together in 1969 French film Slogan, they released a collaborative debut album the same year.

The pair split in 1980, with Birkin continuing to release solo albums and appear in a number of films.

Birkin released her most recent studio album, ‘Oh! Pardon tu dormais…’ 2020. In 2017 she released ‘Birkin/Gainsbourg: Le Symphonique’, a collection of songs Gainsbourg had written for Birkin during and after their 12-year-long romantic relationship, reworked with orchestral arrangements.

Serge Gainsbourg with Jane Birkin. Credit: Getty Images.

In 2021, Birkin was the subject of Jane by Charlotte, a documentary directed by Charlotte Gainsbourg, Birkin’s daughter with Serge.

She was set to appear as part of the American Film Festival in Deauville, France to discuss the film but cancelled the appearance after suffering a minor stroke.

After the news of Birkin’s death, fans have been paying tribute to her on social media. See a range of the tributes below.

 

This is a developing story…

