Actor and musician Jane Birkin has died aged 76, French media are reporting.

According to BFMTV, Birkin was found at home by her caregiver. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

The English-French star enjoyed a long and fruitful career in both film and music, and maintained a both on- and off-screen relationship with Serge Gainsbourg for decades.

After meeting while appearing together in 1969 French film Slogan, they released a collaborative debut album the same year.

The pair split in 1980, with Birkin continuing to release solo albums and appear in a number of films.

Birkin released her most recent studio album, ‘Oh! Pardon tu dormais…’ 2020. In 2017 she released ‘Birkin/Gainsbourg: Le Symphonique’, a collection of songs Gainsbourg had written for Birkin during and after their 12-year-long romantic relationship, reworked with orchestral arrangements.

In 2021, Birkin was the subject of Jane by Charlotte, a documentary directed by Charlotte Gainsbourg, Birkin’s daughter with Serge.

She was set to appear as part of the American Film Festival in Deauville, France to discuss the film but cancelled the appearance after suffering a minor stroke.

After the news of Birkin’s death, fans have been paying tribute to her on social media. See a range of the tributes below.

rest in peace to one of my idols, jane birkin. 🤍 you will forever be remembered. pic.twitter.com/oqwCetzLCy — estel imane (@REGINAVGEORGE) July 16, 2023

jane birkin with her baskets that inspired the hermès birkin bag, rest in peace to the timeless style icon and epitome of effortless chic </3 pic.twitter.com/7ViXrjJbAr — ❦ (@saintdoII) July 16, 2023

rest in peace jane birkin, a true icon pic.twitter.com/q29pkllWL3 — that's so haute (@thatssohaute) July 16, 2023

Patrice Picot.

Jane Birkin

1968. Paris

R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/n5nxW1DMRK — Paname Paris (@ParisAMDParis) July 16, 2023

rest east jane birkin 🤍 pic.twitter.com/PPdHhTIOtl — iman (@sydbarrettlover) July 16, 2023

This is a developing story…