Actor David Warner, ‘Twin Peaks’, ‘The Omen’, dies aged 80

Actor David Warner has died at the age of 80, his family has confirmed.

Warner starred in films including The Omen, Tron, and Titanic and television shows such as Doctor Who, Twin Peaks and Star Trek. He died from “a cancer-related illness”.

His family confirmed the news to the BBC “with an overwhelmingly heavy heart”, saying in a statement: “Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity.

“He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.”

David Warner worked across film, TV and theatre over six decades, playing the title role in Hamlet in a production from the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1965.

His final film role was in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns as a retired military officer. He also played three different species across three years in two films and a TV series in the Star Trek franchise.

Actor Malcolm McDowell, who starred alongside Warner in Time After Time, paid his respects on Twitter. “David was a unique actor, one of the very best of his generation,” McDowell wrote. “His portrayal of Jack the Ripper in Time After Time was magnificent. He was an old friend and I will miss him greatly.”

David was a unique actor, one of the very best of his generation. His portrayal of Jack the Ripper in Time After Time was magnificent. He was an old friend and I will miss him greatly. #DavidWarner #rip pic.twitter.com/DMeYFUYYWH — Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) July 25, 2022

Baby Driver director Edgar Wright also wrote a tribute to the late actor, saying: “Very sad to hear of David Warner’s passing, an actor with a huge legacy on stage & screen and unforgettable roles in; Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment, Straw Dogs, From Beyond The Grave, The Omen, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Tron, Titanic and much more. He will be missed.”

Very sad to hear of David Warner's passing, an actor with a huge legacy on stage & screen and unforgettable roles in; Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment, Straw Dogs, From Beyond The Grave, The Omen, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Tron, Titanic and much more. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/sBh4VVvEfH — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 25, 2022

Warner is survived by “his beloved partner Lisa Bowerman, his much-loved son Luke and daughter-in-law Sarah, his good friend Jane Spencer Prior, his first wife Harriet Evans and his many gold dust friends”.