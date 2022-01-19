Actor Gaspard Ulliel dies aged 37 after skiing accident

French actor Gaspard Ullilel has died at the age of 37 after a skiing accident.

Ullilel, who starred in Saint Laurent and will soon feature in Disney+ series The Moon Knight, was rushed to hospital after an accident in the Alps on Tuesday (January 18).

The actor collided with another skiier at a crossing point and suffered head trauma as a result, according to The Guardian. He was hospitalised in Grenoble but did not survive his injuries.

Gaspard Ullilel starred in 2001’s Brotherhood of the Wolf alongside Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci. He won a prestigious Cesar award for most promising actor for his role in A Very Long Engagement opposite Audrey Tautou.

He also won a Cesar award for playing the main role in Xavier Dolan’s 2017 film It’s Only The End of the World.

The actor played a number of iconic characters and real-life people, including young Hannibal Lecter in prequel project Hannibal Rising and fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in biopic Saint Laurent.

French prime minister Jean Castex paid his respects on Twitter, writing: “Gaspard Ullilel grew up with cinema and cinema grew up with him. They loved each other madly.

“It is with a heavy heart that we will now see his most beautiful performances and cross this certain look.”

In Moon Knight, Gaspard Ullilel will appear as Midnight Man, alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in the forthcoming new Marvel series project.

The actor is survived by his longterm girlfriend Gaëlle Piétri and their son. An investigation into the circumstances of Ullilel’s death has been opened.