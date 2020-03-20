Actor Saskia Post, aka Anna from ‘Dogs in Space’, dies

Australian actor Saskia Post has passed away aged 59 this week due to complications from a congenital heart defect.

Post was immortalised in music fans’ memory as Anna, the heroine from Dogs in Space (directed by Richard Lowenstein), a 1986 Australian film set in Melbourne’s Little Band scene. In the film, Anna is a nurse and the girlfriend of Melbourne muso Sam, played by INXS frontman Michael Hutchence.

The film had a modest showing at the box office upon release ($367,351 with a budget of $2 million), but went onto become a cult classic. It received a popular home entertainment rerelease in 2009 and 2010.

Post had few acting roles after Dogs in Space, appearing most prominently in Bliss (1985) and Proof (1986). Infamously, she took part in a stage production of Rhondda Johnson’s Skin which was staged at a brothel in the Melbourne CBD.

Per The Age, Post was born Saskia Steenkamer in Martinez, California in 1961 to Dutch parents, who moved to Australia in 1975. She started acting when she took classes in high school, before spending a year doing workshops in Sydney. Post dropped out of a degree in drama and arts at the University of New South Wales after a year, to instead study at The Drama Studio. Her first major role was on the soap opera The Sullivans in 1982 where she played a Dutch refugee.

Before her passing, The Age reports Post worked at a local primary school in Trentham, Victoria as an integration aide.