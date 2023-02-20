Actor Tom Sizemore is in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm

A representative for Tom Sizemore has confirmed that the actor is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Sizemore was being treated in intensive care after suffering the aneurysm at around 2am in his hometown of Los Angeles on Sunday (February 19). According to his manager Charles Lago, the actor’s family was notified of his hospitalisation and his condition is currently a “wait-and-see situation”.

“He is in the hospital. His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best,” Lago said in a statement to Fox News. “It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition [and] under observation.”

Sizemore, 61, is perhaps best known for his role alongside Tom Hanks in the 1998 film Saving Private Ryan. Elsewhere, he starred in the 1995 film Heat with Al Pacino, and in Black Hawk Down in 2001. In 2000, Sizemore was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role in the television movie Witness Protection.

The actor has a history of problems with substance use and run-ins with law enforcement, having been convicted of domestic violence against his former partner Heidi Fleiss in 2003. In 2009, he was arrested in Los Angeles for the suspected battery of a former spouse, and again for the same offence two years later.

Sizemore has worked with the directors Oliver Stone and Quentin Tarantino, starring in their films Born On The Fourth Of July and True Romance, respectively. A documentary series chronicling Sizemore’s road to recovery, after entering rehab and being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, titled Shooting Sizemore, was released in 2007.

In a 1998 interview, Sizemore claimed that fellow actor Robert DeNiro – who also starred in Heat – had personally checked him into a rehabilitation centre. “I didn’t wanna go,” Sizemore told Independent, “but I couldn’t say no to him.”

Sizemore’s most recent role is on Barbee Rehab, a television series centred on a rehab facility that treats patients who live like real-life Barbie and Ken dolls.