Adam Driver reportedly walks out of ‘Marriage Story’ radio interview

The moment which prompted his exit came when the radio host asked the actor to listen back to a clip of him singing in the Netflix movie

Sam Moore
Adam Driver
Adam Driver (Picture: Getty)

Adam Driver reportedly walked out of an interview with NPR radio in the US recently after expressing displeasure at having to hear an audio clip of him singing in Marriage Story.

Driver stars opposite Scarlett Johansson in the Noah Baumbach-directed movie, which was released on Netflix on December 6.

In an interview with Fresh Air host Terry Gross which took place earlier this month, Driver reportedly got annoyed when an audio clip of him singing ‘Being Alive’ from the musical Company was played. (via The Daily Beast)

The clip was taken from Marriage Story when Driver’s character Charlie Barber sings the song towards the end of the movie.

Gross’ team were apparently aware that Driver dislikes hearing or seeing clips of him acting — a preference he spoke about in a recent interview — and encouraged the actor to remove his headphones if he was uncomfortable.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Fresh Air’s executive producer Danny Miller confirmed that Driver left during a break in the interview “while we were playing back a clip from the film.”

“We don’t really understand why he left,” Miller told the outlet in an email. “We were looking forward to the interview—Terry thinks he’s a terrific actor, he was a great guest when he was on [Fresh Air] in 2015—so we were disappointed that we didn’t have a new interview to share with our listeners about Marriage Story.”

Driver also stars in the upcoming new film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is out in cinemas everywhere on Friday (December 20).

