Adam Sandler says Netflix asked him to change China setting in new film

Adam Sandler has said Netflix asked him to change the location of his new film Hustle from China to Majorca.

Sandler, who signed a new deal with Netflix at the start of 2020 to make four more original films, explained that the streaming giant changed his original concept for the new film about a basketball recruiter who travels overseas.

“It was written originally that I find a player in China and somehow, Netflix is not in China,” Sandler said on The Dan Patrick Show.

“So they were like, ‘Would you guys please make it so we find someone in Latin America or Europe?’ So the next thing you know, I’m in Majorca [Spain]…[but] it was originally, ‘Find a player in China.’”

Netflix does not currently operate in China, which means it would not put forward an original film featuring a plot focused on the country.

As Sandler plays a basketball recruiter searching for a star to come and play in the NBA in the US, the move to Spain allowed real-life NBA star Juancho Hernangómez to star in the film opposite Sandler.

“[Hernangómez] acts better than me in every scene,” Sandler said in the same interview. “It’s just like, god damn it. This guy is falling, crying in the middle of a scene, doing the right thing. Every joke he says, I’m like, ‘He said it smoother than I would have.’”

There is no release date currently confirmed for Hustle, which also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster and Robert Duvall, and was produced by LeBron James alongside Sandler.