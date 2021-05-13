Adam Sandler surprises IHOP employee who went viral for turning him away

Adam Sandler has reunited with the IHOP employee who went viral for turning him down.

Footage went viral on TikTok after waitress Dayanna Rodas, who works in the famous pancake house chain in the US, posted a short clip saying she had asked Sandler to wait 30 minutes before being seated, without realising it was him.

“Not realising it’s Adam Sandler and telling him it’s a 30 min wait and him ofc leaving because he’s not going to wait 30 mins for IHOP,” Rodas wrote, captioning the video: “Pleaseee come back.”

Now, Rodas has revealed in another TikTok post that Sandler returned to her branch on May 10 during IHOP’s Milkshake Monday initiative, which raised money for Comedy Gives Back.

The waitress shared photos with Sandler on TikTok in a slideshow, set to ‘Best Day of My Life’ by American Authors. “Couldn’t have been more excited!! Thank you Adam Sandler!” she captioned the post.

Sandler also shared his own post on Instagram, with a photo of his dog at the event captioned with: “Thank u IHOP for Milkshake Monday.”

Sandler had initially responded to the clip, saying: “For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes.”

