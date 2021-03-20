Adam Wingard hopes to reunite John Travolta and Nicolas Cage for ‘Face/Off’ sequel

Adam Wingard has revealed that he’s trying to reunite John Travolta and Nicolas Cage for a sequel to the 1997 action flick Face/Off.

The Godzilla vs. Kong director director is helming a follow up to John Woo’s blockbuster and he hopes that Travolta and Cage will reprise their roles as FBI agent Sean Archer and terrorist Castor Troy respectively.

Speaking in a new interview, Wingard said that he wants the actors back for the sequel in order to provide a “definitive continuation” to the original.

“Some people just assume when I say that it just means it takes place in the world of Face/Off,” he told Showbiz CheatSheet.

“To me, Face/Off isn’t about a procedure or anything like that. It’s not about the world that the characters exist in. It’s about Sean Archer and it’s about Castor Troy. That’s what this movie is about. It’s the continuation of that story. It’s hard to talk about other than that but this is, to me, the definitive continuation of that saga.”

Wingard went on to reveal that Travolta and Cage are interested in reuniting for the project but their involvement depends on the quality of the script penned by Wingard and Simon Barrett.

“We’re still writing the script so it’s still in early phases,” he explained. “Simon and I are very close to turning in our draft to Paramount soon.

He continued: “We’ll have to get over those hurdles of do they like this movie? They’ve read our outline. Everybody’s on board with it but actually turning in the script’s a different thing so we’ll see how everybody reacts to it.”

The original movie centred on Archer’s mission to catch Troy – the man who killed his son. Taking things to the extreme, Archer undergoes a facial transplant so he can take the face of Troy – who is in a coma – in order to prevent a terrorist attack.

However, Troy unexpectedly wakes up and takes on Archer’s face which leaves the real Archer desperate to stop his nemesis and reclaim his face and life.

Wingard stated that the two characters will be at the centre of the plot for the new movie. “This is a story about Sean Archer and Castor Troy. To stick with that, the story is leading us in a very specific direction,” he explained.

