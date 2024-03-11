Al Pacino to release “astonishingly revelatory” memoir ‘Sonny Boy’

Al Pacino has announced details of his “astonishingly revelatory” memoir Sonny Boy which is set for release later this year.

The Scarface and The Godfather actor’s book will be published by Penguin Random House and has been described in a press release as the “memoir of a man who has nothing left to fear and nothing left to hide.” The statement continues, calling the book “an astonishingly revelatory account of a creative life in full.”

Sonny Boy will cover the legendary actor’s childhood in New York, his upbringing with his “fiercely loving but mentally unwell mother and her parents”, his crew of friends in the Bronx along with the years he spent attending New York’s fabled High School of Performing Arts.

Advertisement

The book will also discuss Pacino’s work in New York’s avant garde theater scene in the 60s and 70s before his major movie break with The Panic of Needle Park, The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, Serpico and Dog Day Afternoon.

Speaking of Sonny Boy in a press release, Pacino shared: “I wrote Sonny Boy to express what I’ve seen and been through in my life. It has been an incredibly personal and revealing experience to reflect on this journey and what acting has allowed me to do and the worlds it has opened up. My whole life has been a moonshot, and I’ve been a pretty lucky guy so far.”

Sonny Boy is set for release on October 8. Visit here to pre-order the memoir.

In other news, Pacino made a minor slip-up when announcing the winner of the Best Picture award at yesterday’s (March 10) Oscars ceremony.

The Scarface star didn’t seem to follow the traditional process of reading out the full list of nominees before announcing the winner. Instead, he skipped straight to opening the envelope.