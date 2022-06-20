Al Pacino wants Timothée Chalamet to play him in a ‘Heat’ prequel film

Al Pacino has said he thinks Timothée Chalamet should play him in a Heat prequel film.

Pacino, who played detective Vincent Hanna in Michael Mann’s 1995 crime film, recently took part in a panel discussion about Mann’s novelisation of Heat 2 and speculated on a potential film.

According to Entertainment Weekly, panel moderator Bilge Ebiri asked Pacino and his Heat co-star Robert De Niro (who played criminal Neil McCauley) who they would like to play the younger versions of their characters.

Pacino then shouted “Timothée Chalamet!” to which the audience cheered, then adding: “He’s a wonderful actor.”

Heat 2, co-written by Meg Gardiner, is set to be released on August 9 and is billed as both a sequel and prequel to the events of Heat.

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet is next set to play Willy Wonka in the forthcoming Charlie And The Chocolate Factory prequel film.

The actor will play a young version of the chocolate factory owner in Wonka, which is set to be released in 2023.

Wonka will look at the Roald Dahl character’s adventures before he opens his chocolate factory, with song and dance numbers reportedly set to be included as well. The movie will be directed by Paddington’s Paul King, who co-wrote the screenplay with Ghosts star Simon Farnaby. Harry Potter’s David Heyman is producing.

Wonka is currently slated for release on March 17, 2023, and will also star Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Paterson Joseph, Rowan Atkinson, Matt Lucas and more.