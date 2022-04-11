Al Pacino’s ‘Shrek’ phone case goes viral on Twitter

Al Pacino has gone viral on Twitter after a photo popped up of what appears to be his phone in a Shrek case.

In the picture, shared by Jason Momoa on Instagram, the legendary Godfather star is seen at dinner with the Dune actor alongside a number of other friends.

However, in front of him is a phone bearing the animated ogre’s face plastered all over it.

Advertisement

While it’s not been officially confirmed whether this is indeed Pacino’s phone, other evidence pointing to it is a separate photo that appears to show the same phone next to him while talking to Taika Waititi.

God bless Al Pacino and his Shrek iPhone case. pic.twitter.com/rZOltJWveG — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) April 10, 2022

Still, the internet is already having a field day with the likely prospect that the legendary actor is a big Shrek fan.

“God bless Al Pacino and his Shrek iPhone case,” one user wrote, while another joked: “I refuse to believe that Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case, that’s not information my brain is willing to process at the moment”.

Check out some more reactions below:

al pacino has a shrek phone case one more reason as to why he's a legend pic.twitter.com/Bavn7vJ3Wz — tamara ♡ (@pacinosangel) April 10, 2022

al pacino shrek phone case is life-shattering information i’m pretty sure a new epoch of my life has sired I’m a new woman — camilla 🕯 (@thcdeerhunter) April 11, 2022

Advertisement

I’m begging you all to look at Al Pacino’s Shrek phone: pic.twitter.com/BRsEOmo1jR — Katherine Augustine 🍐 (@kebayf) April 11, 2022

If you argue that social media is damaging to society I will retort by pointing out that social media is the reason we learned Al Pacino’s phone case is covered with pictures of Shrek. https://t.co/gS4Ybqe9wY — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) April 10, 2022

coming online to find that wee al, the almighty mr pacino has a shrek phone case has maybe just changed my life — emma (@redfordsown) April 10, 2022

In other Pacino news, Lady Gaga called out a photographer last year while they were promoting House Of Gucci after they asked him to take off his glasses.

“Don’t make him take his glasses off – he’s Al Pacino!” Gaga declared, before Pacino quipped: “In case you didn’t know.”

The Oscar-winning actor is due to be portrayed by Anthony Ippolito as part of new Godfather making-of series The Offer, which will also star Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Dan Fogler, Giovanni Ribisi, Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks and Patrick Gallo.

The 10-part Paramount Plus show focuses on producer Albert S. Ruddy (Teller) as he desperately tries to convince Hollywood to adapt Mario Puzo’s novel for the big screen.

Speaking previously about the series, creator Michael Tolkin told Vanity Fair: “What sealed it for me was when Al [Ruddy] said, ‘Every day of making The Godfather was the worst day in my life,’ and that told me we had a show.

“For every character in the film, getting it made or stopping it from being made was at the core of their actions, and it was a matter of life and death to them.”