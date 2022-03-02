Alana Haim wins Best Film Actor at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Alana Haim has won Best Film Actor at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for her dazzling acting debut as Alana Kane in Licorice Pizza.

The rock star-turned-actress beat out Benedict Cumberbatch, Jonathan Majors, Riz Ahmed and Thomasin McKenzie for the prize.

Last year, she told NME that she had “no movie star training” before taking on the role in director Paul Thomas Anderson’s film.

“I jumped in at the deep end,” Alana said. “I had no experience. I asked Paul if I should and he was like, ‘No, don’t do anything. I got you. Trust me’.”

At the time, Alana also talked about touring and performing with HAIM, telling NME, “Music is my first love. I love music. We’re going on tour next year, which is exciting.”

She added: “We finally get to play live. I’m not leaving my first love. But this is a fun little jaunt that I’m having. Hopefully won’t be the last.”

In a four-star review of Licorice Pizza, NME said: “It’s surprisingly easy to separate Alana Haim the rock star from Alana Haim the movie star. With newcomers like this, who needs pros?”

The youngest Haim is no stranger to NME award wins. She picked up the Best Twitter award in 2013, Best Band Blog or Twitter award in 2014, and along with her sisters won Best International Band in both 2014 and 2018. HAIM are also nominated for Best Band In The World this year.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 returns to the O2 Academy Brixton tonight (March 2) and is co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr.

