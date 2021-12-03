Alec Baldwin admits career could be over after fatal shooting: “I don’t give a shit”

Alec Baldwin has said his acting career may be over after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust.

On October 21 authorities said that Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on set at Bonanza Creed Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to hospital but later died from her injuries.

Baldwin has since claimed that he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the gun that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled,” Baldwin said in the clip. “I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never.” he said in a clip from an upcoming interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC titled Alec Baldwin Unscripted.

During the same interview, Baldwin was asked if the shooting could mean the end of his career. “I couldn’t give a shit about my career anymore,” came the response.

He also commented on his current mental state. “I have dreams about this constantly now,” he said. “I go through my day, and I make it through the day. Then I collapse at the end of the day. Emotionally, I collapse.”

Asked by @GStephanopoulos how a real bullet got on the "Rust" set, Alec Baldwin says: “I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.” Watch TOMORROW 8pm ET on ABC and stream later on @hulu. https://t.co/fJQly1za1T pic.twitter.com/OnpDuYERiC — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2021

On Tuesday (November 30) police announced that they are pursuing new leads on possible sources of ammunition that led to the fatal shooting on the Rust film set.

“The Sheriff’s Office has taken a huge step forward today to unearth the full truth of who put the live rounds on the Rust set, by executing a search warrant on PDQ Arm & Prop, owned by Armorer-Mentor, Seth Kenney,” the attorney for the armourer on the film, Hannah Gutierrez Reed said.

He added: “The questions of who introduced the live rounds onto the set and why are the central questions in the case. Today’s warrant is a major step towards answering those questions and we commend the Sheriff’s Office and their lead investigator on their continuing tireless work to find the truth.”