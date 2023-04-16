Alec Baldwin calls for lawsuit filed by family of Halyna Hutchins to be dismissed

Alec Baldwin has called for a lawsuit filed by the parents and sister of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to be dismissed.

In court documents filed earlier this week, the actor claimed Olga Solovey, Anatolii Androsovych, and Svetlana Zemko filed the suit to “obtain compensation” following Ms Hutchins’ death in October 2021, according to NBC.

“The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance,” the court document reportedly read.

“Yet Plaintiffs – who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death – have no viable cause of action against Defendants. This action is especially misguided.”

The lawsuit was filed in February and alleges battery, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium, which is when a plaintiff seeks to recover compensation for damages to certain relationships on which they are mutually dependent.

In October 2021, while filming the movie on location, Baldwin was holding a Colt .45-caliber pistol that fired a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin and the movie’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were then both charged with involuntary manslaughter in January following the tragic incident before the charges were downgraded.

While the involuntary manslaughter charge remained against the pair, The Santa Fe District Attorney removed a firearm enhancement from a second charge, meaning that a potential five-year prison sentence for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed is now no longer possible.

If found guilty of the involuntary manslaughter charge, the pair face a maximum of 18 months in prison.

In November 2022, Baldwin filed a lawsuit for negligence and indemnification against a number of Rust crew members including Gutierrez-Reed, weapons and rounds supplier Seth Kenney, first assistant director David Halls and property master Sarah Zachry. All have previously denied responsibility for the fatal shooting.

Prior to this, in December 2021, Baldwin claimed he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the gun which killed Hutchins. “The trigger wasn’t pulled,” Baldwin said. “I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never.”

The next court hearing is set for June 9.