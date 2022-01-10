Alec Baldwin has disputed any suggestions that he is not complying with the ongoing investigation over the fatal Rust shooting.

Last October, the actor was rehearsing a scene for the film when he discharged a live round from a prop gun on set, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin has claimed that he was told the gun was “cold” by the assistant director, and the Sante Fe Sheriff’s department and district attorney are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Authorities issued a search warrant in December for Baldwin’s phone, which is seeking to look at any messages, images, videos, calls or further information related to the production, though they do not currently have it.

Baldwin has denied reports that he is not complying with the investigation, saying in an Instagram video posted over the weekend: “Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bullshit, that’s a lie.

“This is a process where one state makes the request of another state,” he added. “Someone from another state can’t come to you and say, ‘Give me your phone. Give me this give me that.’ They can’t do that. They’re going to go through the state you live in.

“And it’s a process that takes time. They have to specify what exactly they want. They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, your love letters to your wife or what have you. I really don’t know but of course we are 1,000 per cent going to comply with all that. We’re perfectly fine with that. As I say, always consider the source.”

Touching on the recent death of Sidney Poitier and media coverage of it, Baldwin referenced a New York Post headline that said: “Why won’t Alec help? Blocking phone records in movie-slay probe”.

Baldwin said: “[Poitier’s] on the cover of the Daily News, and the cover of the Post has something else. Sidney Poitier, one of the icons of his business, one of the kings, movie royalty, dies and on the cover of the Post they have other lies and bullshit and nonsense.

“The best way, the only way we can honour the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth. That’s what I’m working toward, insisting on, demanding that the organisations involved in this investigation do everything in their power, everything in their power to find out what really happened. That’s all that matters,” he added.

“The best way to honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth and any suggestion that I will not comply myself and any lawyers I’m working with or whatever is a lie. As soon as we go through this process, by all means we will comply.

“But I have no worries about that. I have no worries about that. It’s all gonna work itself out, regardless of what they say on these rightwing rag sheets and people who are all about hate.”

Last week, Baldwin explained in a video that he doesn’t aim to let negativity get to him in 2022, saying: “We live in a world where there’s just oceans of negativity, online and so forth, and one must find a way to manage that.”