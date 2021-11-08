Alec Baldwin says police officers should be hired on film sets using guns

Alec Baldwin has said that he believes film and TV sets using guns should employ police officers to “monitor weapons safety”.

In light of the tragic shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the Rust actor and producer took to social media to urge Hollywood to implement more precautions.

“Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” Baldwin tweeted from his account which is now private. He also shared a screenshot on Instagram.

Advertisement

On October 21, Alec Baldwin fired the prop weapon that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, authorities have since confirmed.

An ongoing investigation into the film’s set and the incident has found that the actor’s weapon contained a live round.

“I think the facts are clear – a weapon was handed to Mr Baldwin. The weapon is functional and fired a live round killing Ms Hutchins and injuring Mr Souza,” Santa Fe County Sheriff, Adan Mendoza said at a press conference.

He also confirmed that a “lead projectile” has been recovered from Souza’s shoulder, which is believed to have been what caused the death of Hutchins.

Advertisement

Since the shooting, Baldwin shared a statement on social media expressing his “shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours”.

He added: “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.”