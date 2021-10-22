Alec Baldwin speaks out after fatal shooting on set: “My heart is broken”

Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time after a prop gun he fired on set killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin fired the prop gun on the set of the film Rust, which resulted in the death of Hutchins and injuries to director Joel Souza on yesterday (October 21), authorities say.

Now, Baldwin has published a series of tweets following the incident.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Following the shooting, Hutchins was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico where she died. Souza, who was ferried to a nearby medical center by ambulance, is currently undoing treatment for his injuries.

The newspaper The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Baldwin has since been questioned by investigators. Sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos said that Baldwin went willingly to the sheriff’s office and provided a statement.

“This investigation remains open and active,” Ríos said in a statement. “No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”

Deadline also reported that the production company behind the film has issued a statement on the death of Hutchins, who was 42.

“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” said a spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC.

They added that production has also been halted indefinitely to allow police to carry out their investigations.